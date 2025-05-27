PM Modi: Pakistan's Terror Activities Demand India's Decisive Response

At the 20-year celebration of Gujarat Urban Growth Story in Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned Pakistan's terrorist activities, declaring them a strategic war rather than merely proxy warfare. He asserted that India would respond aptly to any warfare engagement, underscoring his belief in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and India's commitment to peace.

During a recent visit to various Gujarat locations, PM Modi celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor, feeling a nationwide patriotic fervor. He revisited historical issues, including the 1947 attack and Sardar Patel's advice on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, criticizing the continued threat of terrorism over the past 75 years.

Modi articulated that although India's armed forces have repeatedly defeated Pakistan in direct conflicts, terrorism remains a persistent threat. Operation Sindoor's precision strikes against terror bases highlighted Pakistan's support for terrorists. Emphasizing India's commitment to peace, he detailed Gujarat's developmental successes, urging the younger generation to contribute to the nation's self-reliance and prosperity.