Countdown to Trade Pact Review: North America's Economic Power Play

Mexico will initiate the review of a vital trilateral trade pact with the U.S. and Canada at the start of October, disclosed Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard. This comes as regional leaders prepare to evaluate and potentially reshape economic ties.

Speaking to journalists during a banking event, Ebrard confirmed that the review's formal commencement was scheduled for late September or the first week of October. The move marks a significant step in examining and potentially redefining the terms affecting these three economic powerhouses.

The anticipated evaluation is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of trade relations in North America, as stakeholders await decisions that could impact industries and economies across the continent.