DMK's Political Chess: Kamal Haasan Set for Rajya Sabha Amid Language Row

In a move that intertwines cinematic flair with political strategy, the DMK has allocated a Rajya Sabha seat to Kamal Haasan, the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM), marking his foray into national politics. Haasan's nomination comes as part of an electoral gesture, following MNM's support for the DMK-led INDIA bloc.

The DMK alliance has also unveiled its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections slated for June 19. The alliance, boasting 158 MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, is set to secure four seats effortlessly. Salma, Advocate P Wilson, and SR Sivalingam are among the prominent names fielded by the ruling party.

Amid these developments, Haasan has been embroiled in controversy over remarks concerning the Kannada language's historical ties with Tamil. His comments have drawn sharp criticism from BJP Karnataka State President Vijayendra Yediyurappa, who demands an unconditional apology, accusing him of disrespecting Kannada, despite his professional connections with the language.

