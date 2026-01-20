Left Menu

Governor Walkout Sparks Political Clash in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi walked out of the state Assembly without delivering his customary address due to alleged 'inaccuracies' in the text prepared by the DMK government. Chief Minister M K Stalin condemned the action, deeming it a violation of protocol and an insult to the Assembly's dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:20 IST
Governor Walkout Sparks Political Clash in Tamil Nadu Assembly
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu was thrown into political turmoil when Governor R N Ravi exited the Assembly mid-session, refusing to deliver his customary address. The incident, stemming from alleged factual 'inaccuracies' in the address prepared by the DMK government, left lawmakers in uproar.

Chief Minister M K Stalin castigated the Governor's walkout as 'unbecoming' of his office, citing a breach of rules, traditions, and the Assembly's dignity. In response, Stalin proposed a constitutional amendment to abolish the requirement for the governor's address at the session's start.

The Chief Minister reiterated the DMK's commitment to uphold democratic procedures, assuring efforts to modify the Constitution with allied support. He emphasized the governor should align with the elected government, reflecting on the ramifications for the state's governance and the legitimacy of protocol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt Over Minister's Remarks on Colonel

Protests Erupt Over Minister's Remarks on Colonel

 India
2
Iran's Digital Despair: The Cost of Connectivity Loss

Iran's Digital Despair: The Cost of Connectivity Loss

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ishan Kishan to Lead India’s T20 World Cup Charge Against New Zealand

Ishan Kishan to Lead India’s T20 World Cup Charge Against New Zealand

 India
4
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd: Surging Profits in the Digital Marketplace

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd: Surging Profits in the Digital Marketplace

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026