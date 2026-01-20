Governor Walkout Sparks Political Clash in Tamil Nadu Assembly
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi walked out of the state Assembly without delivering his customary address due to alleged 'inaccuracies' in the text prepared by the DMK government. Chief Minister M K Stalin condemned the action, deeming it a violation of protocol and an insult to the Assembly's dignity.
Tamil Nadu was thrown into political turmoil when Governor R N Ravi exited the Assembly mid-session, refusing to deliver his customary address. The incident, stemming from alleged factual 'inaccuracies' in the address prepared by the DMK government, left lawmakers in uproar.
Chief Minister M K Stalin castigated the Governor's walkout as 'unbecoming' of his office, citing a breach of rules, traditions, and the Assembly's dignity. In response, Stalin proposed a constitutional amendment to abolish the requirement for the governor's address at the session's start.
The Chief Minister reiterated the DMK's commitment to uphold democratic procedures, assuring efforts to modify the Constitution with allied support. He emphasized the governor should align with the elected government, reflecting on the ramifications for the state's governance and the legitimacy of protocol.
