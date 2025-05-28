Left Menu

Iran's Potential Shift in Nuclear Oversight

Iran may permit U.S. inspectors to examine its nuclear sites under the International Atomic Energy Agency, contingent upon successful nuclear deal negotiations with the U.S., according to Iran's nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami. Currently, inspectors from adversarial countries are barred, but this policy could change with a deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:50 IST
Tehran may change its stance and permit U.S. inspectors to examine its nuclear sites through the International Atomic Energy Agency if ongoing talks with Washington result in a successful nuclear agreement, Iran's nuclear chief revealed on Wednesday.

Mohammad Eslami, heading Iran's nuclear program, indicated that while current protocols prevent inspectors from hostile nations, these measures might be revised should a nuclear deal be finalized with the United States.

The announcement signals a potential easing of tensions and an openness to more transparent nuclear oversight, contingent on the outcomes of negotiations.

