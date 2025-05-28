Left Menu

DRI's Crackdown: Massive Drug Seizures and Arrests in Northeast India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the Assam Rifles have seized heroin and methamphetamine worth Rs. 23.5 crore in North Eastern India. In separate operations, drugs were found concealed in trucks, leading to several arrests. The joint effort highlights ongoing measures to curb drug trafficking in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:31 IST
DRI seizes drugs in Northeast operations (Source/PIB Delhi) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Assam Rifles have successfully intercepted and seized a substantial cache of heroin and methamphetamine in North Eastern India, authorities announced on Wednesday. Two separate operations led to the confiscation of drugs valued at approximately Rs. 23.5 crore.

On May 21, with the support of the 19 Battalion Assam Rifles, the DRI intercepted a truck at Noney in Manipur. Concealed within a specially fabricated cavity in the truck's chassis, officials discovered 569 grams of heroin and 1,039 grams of methamphetamine tablets. The following day, a similar operation in Hailakandi, Assam, led to the seizure of 2,640.53 grams of heroin hidden within another truck.

These operations are part of a sustained campaign against drug trafficking, with the DRI, since January 2025, having seized drugs worth Rs. 173 crore and arrested 26 individuals in the region, the release disclosed. Further, a coordinated effort between the Assam Rifles and Ngopa Police resulted in the confiscation of heroin valued at Rs 5.36 crore from two individuals intercepted near Teikhang in Saitual district. The ongoing operations underscore a robust response against narcotics smuggling and the commitment of security forces to strengthen law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

