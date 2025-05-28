Left Menu

European Stock Markets Hold Steady Amid Trade Talks and Economic Data

Europe's main stock index remained flat as investors watched trade negotiations with the U.S. and analyzed economic data. The STOXX 600 index stayed steady after gains from Trump's tariff reversal threats. EU policymakers pushed companies for U.S. investment plans. The German stock index hit a record high despite economic concerns.

Europe's stock markets held their ground on Wednesday as investors scrutinized ongoing trade discussions with the United States and evaluated regional economic data. The STOXX 600 index remained steady at 552.84 points following earlier gains fueled by U.S. President Trump's decision to retract tariff threats against the European Union.

EU policymakers reportedly urged leading companies to provide rapid updates on their U.S. investment strategies in preparation for negotiations with Washington. Despite a cooling of tensions between the U.S. and Europe, investor sentiment remained cautious, grappling with the unpredictability of Trump's trade policies.

Germany's stock index hit a new peak, contrasting with data showing that import prices had contracted and unemployment was rising faster than anticipated, presenting challenges for Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Meanwhile, euro zone inflation expectations increased, heightening speculation of a European Central Bank interest rate cut next week.

