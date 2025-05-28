Swift Justice Delivered in Anna University Case

In a rapid judicial process, the Chennai Mahila Court concluded the Anna University sexual assault case in a mere 35 days. Advocate B Jayaprakash Narayanan, representing the accused, confirmed the court's decision. Ganansekaran was found guilty on all eleven charges related to the December incident.

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin praised the decisive actions of the state police and legal teams, emphasizing the importance of quick verdicts in such sensitive cases. He lauded the verdict as a testament to the state's commitment to justice, encouraging authorities to act swiftly to prevent and punish crime.

While opposition parties criticized the ruling DMK, accusing it of exploiting the case for political gains, Stalin dismissed these claims. He drew a contrast with other high-profile cases to underscore the state's judicial rigor. DMK voices echoed the sentiment, showcasing the party's dedication to ensuring swift justice regardless of political affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)