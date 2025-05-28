Left Menu

Swift Justice Delivered in Anna University Case

The Chennai Mahila Court swiftly concluded the Anna University sexual assault case in 35 days, finding Ganansekaran guilty on all counts. Tamil Nadu leaders hailed the rapid justice, highlighting efficient police work while dismissing opposition allegations. In contrast, the DMK underscores its commitment to justice, contrasting it with other high-profile cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:09 IST
Advocate B Jayaprakash Narayanan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a rapid judicial process, the Chennai Mahila Court concluded the Anna University sexual assault case in a mere 35 days. Advocate B Jayaprakash Narayanan, representing the accused, confirmed the court's decision. Ganansekaran was found guilty on all eleven charges related to the December incident.

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin praised the decisive actions of the state police and legal teams, emphasizing the importance of quick verdicts in such sensitive cases. He lauded the verdict as a testament to the state's commitment to justice, encouraging authorities to act swiftly to prevent and punish crime.

While opposition parties criticized the ruling DMK, accusing it of exploiting the case for political gains, Stalin dismissed these claims. He drew a contrast with other high-profile cases to underscore the state's judicial rigor. DMK voices echoed the sentiment, showcasing the party's dedication to ensuring swift justice regardless of political affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

