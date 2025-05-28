BlackSoil's Supply Chain Finance Soars in Agri and Fintech Sectors

Alternative credit platform BlackSoil announced a notable surge in its supply chain finance business, nearly doubling its book to Rs 350 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25. This growth follows strategic investments in 98 companies and deployments exceeding Rs 2,470 crore, primarily within the agriculture and fintech industries.

Driven by heightened credit appetite in sectors crucial for India's consumption and infrastructure development, BlackSoil's assets under management grew by 30% year-on-year to Rs 1,750 crore. Key sectors, including agriculture, fintech and financial institutions, and FMCG and grocery, emerged as top investment priorities, according to the company statement.

BlackSoil Managing Director Ankur Bansal noted the firm's disciplined approach and deep sector understanding contributed to the successful doubling of their supply chain finance business. Noteworthy investments were made in companies like Moneyview, Bluestone, Curefoods, and AquaExchange, while significant exits from TVF, Upstox, Yatra, and Airworks were also achieved.