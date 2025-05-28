Left Menu

Syria's Strategic Leap: New Partnerships to Energize the Nation

The Syrian government will sign a pivotal agreement with four companies, aiming to enhance the country’s electrical capacity by 5,000 megawatts through gas and solar solutions. Key players include Qatar's UCC Concession Investments, Kalyon GES Enerji Yatirimlari, Cengiz Enerji, and Power International USA.

Updated: 28-05-2025 16:20 IST
The Syrian government is poised to make a significant stride in its energy sector by signing a groundbreaking deal with four international companies to expand its electricity capacity by 5,000 megawatts. This initiative, known as the Syria Power Revival Initiative, aims to harness both gas and solar energy to boost the nation's power grid.

This strategic agreement will be formalized at the Syrian presidential palace, underscoring the government's commitment to revitalizing its energy infrastructure through international collaboration. The deal highlights the involvement of Qatar's UCC Concession Investments, which will lead the development efforts for this ambitious project.

Additionally, the initiative includes partnerships with Kalyon GES Enerji Yatirimlari, Cengiz Enerji, and Power International USA. These collaborations promise to bring substantial expertise and resources into Syria's power sector, signaling a new chapter in the country's pursuit of energy sustainability and economic revival.

