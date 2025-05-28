Left Menu

Market Balances on Nvidia's Earnings Amid Global Trade Tensions

U.S. stock futures were calm following a previous rally, as investors focused on Nvidia's anticipated earning surge, welcome reprieve in U.S.-EU tariff tensions, and global market dynamics. Nvidia's earnings are expected to signal growth, though options markets anticipate possible fluctuations. U.S. trade policy remains a critical factor.

On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures remained restrained following a notable rally spurred by easing U.S.--EU tariff tensions. Investors are now keenly watching Nvidia's earnings. Expectations are high, with analysts predicting a 66.2% revenue surge for the chipmaker, whose shares ticked up slightly in premarket trading.

Nvidia is set to release its first-quarter results after market closure, with options markets preparing for volatility across the semiconductor sector. Meanwhile, the main Wall Street indexes saw gains in the previous session following President Trump's tariff delay, allowing negotiations with the EU until July 9.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are projected for strong monthly gains, buoyed by favorable earnings and low inflation concerns, even as bond market movements attract scrutiny over fiscal sustainability concerns. Meanwhile, Azul's U.S.-listed shares plummeted post-bankruptcy filing, and Okta reported risks from economic uncertainties, maintaining its outlook despite a shares drop.

