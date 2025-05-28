Russia's Controversial Power Move: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Under Scrutiny
Ukraine has raised concerns with an international atomic energy watchdog over reports that Russia is constructing power lines from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to connect it to its own power grid, considering it a violation of international law and Ukrainian sovereignty.
Ukraine has officially lodged a protest with the international atomic energy watchdog following reports that Russia is developing infrastructure to link the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to the Russian power grid. The move has sparked concerns of a potential breach of sovereignty and international law.
Yuriy Vitrenko, representing Ukraine in global bodies headquartered in Vienna, highlighted to the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform the gravity of Russia's actions. He emphasized that any attempt to redirect the nuclear plant's electricity towards Russia is considered a significant infringement.
The issue underscores the mounting tensions between Ukraine and Russia as global diplomatic efforts seek to address the situation amidst broader geopolitical dynamics and nuclear safety concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
