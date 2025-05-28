Honoring Heroes: Indian Soldiers' War Memorial Ceremony in Hong Kong

In a solemn tribute to the heroes of World War I, Indian Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, laid a wreath at the Indian Soldiers' War Memorial in Hong Kong. This gesture honored the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who fought valiantly in the British Indian Army during the conflict from 1914 to 1919.

Constructed in 1928, the Indian Soldiers' War Memorial stands as a testament to the courage and dedication of these soldiers. The monument, funded by public contributions, has been a focal point for remembrance and has hosted visits from notable Indian dignitaries, including Vice President Dr. S Radhakrishnan in 1957 and President Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma in 1991. This highlights the enduring ties and mutual respect between India and Hong Kong.

The recent ceremony underscored the successful completion of renovations at the site, ensuring its preservation. A post by the Consulate General of India in Hong Kong on social media platform X celebrated the event, which was executed with support from the Indian Ministry of Defence and the Hindu Association Hong Kong. In a separate event, Consul General Satwant Khanalia met with local artist Biren Kapadia, whose evocative acrylic painting 'Into the Wild' was designated a place of honor at the Consulate's Visitors Reception area.