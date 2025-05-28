Left Menu

Monsoon Havoc: Early Rains Disrupt Maharashtra

The monsoon season arrived in Maharashtra 15 days early, causing widespread disruption. Heavy rains affected several districts, triggering floods and rescue operations. The National Disaster Response Force deployed teams to aid stranded residents, as infrastructure suffered damages. The unexpected weather pattern has led to casualties and property losses across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:39 IST
Monsoon Havoc: Early Rains Disrupt Maharashtra
Representational Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected climatic shift, Maharashtra has been hit by monsoon rains 15 days ahead of schedule, with downpours starting in Sindhudurg on May 25 and reaching Mumbai by May 26, as announced by the state government.

The Indian Meteorological Department attributed the early onset to a low-pressure area forming over the Arabian Sea on May 22, initially predicted to escalate into a cyclone but ultimately developing as a depression. This meteorological event resulted in heavy rain across several regions, including Pune and Satara, with record rainfall in Daund, Baramati, and Indapur. The precipitation led to extensive flooding, partial house collapses, and significant rescue operations.

Emergency services, including National Disaster Response Force teams, were deployed in affected areas such as Indapur and Baramati, where teams rescued numerous individuals stranded by rising waters. Moreover, heavy rainfall in Satara stranded residents on roads, necessitating urgent shelter and food arrangements. Additional flooding and casualties were reported across other districts, emphasizing the early monsoon's widespread impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025