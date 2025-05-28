Monsoon Havoc: Early Rains Disrupt Maharashtra

In an unexpected climatic shift, Maharashtra has been hit by monsoon rains 15 days ahead of schedule, with downpours starting in Sindhudurg on May 25 and reaching Mumbai by May 26, as announced by the state government.

The Indian Meteorological Department attributed the early onset to a low-pressure area forming over the Arabian Sea on May 22, initially predicted to escalate into a cyclone but ultimately developing as a depression. This meteorological event resulted in heavy rain across several regions, including Pune and Satara, with record rainfall in Daund, Baramati, and Indapur. The precipitation led to extensive flooding, partial house collapses, and significant rescue operations.

Emergency services, including National Disaster Response Force teams, were deployed in affected areas such as Indapur and Baramati, where teams rescued numerous individuals stranded by rising waters. Moreover, heavy rainfall in Satara stranded residents on roads, necessitating urgent shelter and food arrangements. Additional flooding and casualties were reported across other districts, emphasizing the early monsoon's widespread impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)