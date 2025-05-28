Left Menu

BJP Demands CBI Probe Over Alleged Corruption in Himachal Pradesh

The BJP demands a comprehensive CBI investigation into the death of Vimal Negi, claiming corruption and administrative failures linked to the Chief Minister's office. Allegations include tampering of evidence and financial misconduct in state-run power projects, heightening calls for government accountability.

28-05-2025
In an escalating political controversy in Himachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday demanded a broader CBI investigation into the death of Vimal Negi, a Chief Engineer at Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). The party alleged deep-seated corruption and administrative failure, purporting connections to the Chief Minister's Office, warranting a thorough probe.

Leading the charge, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan accused the government of attempting to suppress factual findings and divert public attention. He criticized recent court directives as 'shocking' and called for the investigation to cover all angles, including scrutiny of alleged fraudulent solar projects.

Further complicating the case, Mahajan noted the involvement of Omkar Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), an officer known for integrity, suggesting high-level pressure to obscure truth. With claims of financial system collapse and loss of governmental moral authority, BJP leaders have intensified requests for the Chief Minister's resignation and a transparent investigation.

