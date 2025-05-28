Left Menu

Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: Targeting Russia's Military Production

Ukraine's military launched a significant drone attack, targeting key Russian weapon production sites, including the Kronstadt and Raduga plants and Angstrem microchip factory. Russia claims its defenses prevented damage, while Ukraine asserts successful hits. This incident marks the ongoing aerial conflict beyond frontline battles amid Russia's prolonged invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic overnight offensive, Ukraine's military announced it had targeted several Russian weapon production facilities, marking the latest escalation in their ongoing conflict. Both nations continue to carry out aerial maneuvers behind front lines more than three years into Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Among the key sites hit was Russia's Kronstadt plant, known for drone production, and the Raduga plant, a crucial site for cruise missile manufacturing.

Additionally, the attack reportedly struck the Angstrem microchip factory located in Zelenograd's Elma Technological Park, north of Moscow, noted for its production of components used extensively by Russia's military-industrial sector. While videos showing fire and smoke at the park circulated online, the dates of these images remain unverified by independent sources. Russia's defense ministry stated its air defenses downed 296 Ukrainian drones across 13 regions overnight.

The broader aerial conflict continues as Ukraine attempts to offset its lack of long-range missile capabilities by employing drones. The Ukrainian general staff further claimed a successful strike on a factory in the Ivanovo region, associated with the production of rocket and aviation fuel components. These assertions, like those from Russia, have yet to be independently substantiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

