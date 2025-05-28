China Boosts Ties with Pacific Island Nations through Trade and Aid
China is set to enhance bilateral free trade agreements and cooperation in agriculture, trade, and tourism with Pacific Island countries. During a meeting, Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted China's commitment to strengthen policing capacities and sustainable development while making exporting easier for these nations.
China has expressed its readiness to expedite negotiations for bilateral free trade deals with Pacific Island countries, according to Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Addressing officials from 11 island nations in Xiamen on Wednesday, Wang emphasized Beijing's eagerness to fortify cooperation across sectors such as agriculture, trade, infrastructure, fishery, and tourism.
Additionally, China aims to assist these countries in bolstering their policing capabilities. In a demonstration of commitment, China has pledged new funding to facilitate sustainable development and simplify the export process for Pacific Island producers, as confirmed by statements from Wang's ministry.
This initiative underscores China's strategic move to deepen ties with the Pacific Islands, reinforcing economic cooperation and mutual growth in the region.
