China has expressed its readiness to expedite negotiations for bilateral free trade deals with Pacific Island countries, according to Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Addressing officials from 11 island nations in Xiamen on Wednesday, Wang emphasized Beijing's eagerness to fortify cooperation across sectors such as agriculture, trade, infrastructure, fishery, and tourism.

Additionally, China aims to assist these countries in bolstering their policing capabilities. In a demonstration of commitment, China has pledged new funding to facilitate sustainable development and simplify the export process for Pacific Island producers, as confirmed by statements from Wang's ministry.

This initiative underscores China's strategic move to deepen ties with the Pacific Islands, reinforcing economic cooperation and mutual growth in the region.

