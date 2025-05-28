Himachal Political Storm: Tragic Death Sparks Controversy
Naresh Chauhan, advisor to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, criticized BJP for politicizing the tragic death of engineer Vimal Negi. Accusing the BJP of lacking genuine concern, Chauhan highlighted the state government's prompt and unprecedented actions against top officials, urging patience until the CBI concludes its investigation.
Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, has sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly politicizing the tragic demise of engineer Vimal Negi. Negi, an employee of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), passed away under mysterious circumstances. Chauhan accused the BJP of exploiting the incident for political gain, despite the government's unprecedented action against senior officials.
Speaking in Shimla, Chauhan condemned the BJP's actions, alleging a lack of genuine sympathy for Negi's family. "The BJP has been politicizing Vimal Negi's unfortunate death since day one. Their actions show no genuine concern, just a quest for political benefits," he stated. He emphasized that the state government acted promptly and granted all demands made by Negi's grieving family, including the possible involvement of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Chauhan highlighted the historic disciplinary measures taken by Chief Minister Sukhu against top officials, marking a precedent in the state's administrative history. He asserted that such decisive actions leave no room for the BJP to approach the Governor or make new demands, alleging that the BJP engages in divisive politics without any substantial issues to raise.
