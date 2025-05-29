Akash Ambani Visits Holy Temples as He Champions AI for India's Future
Reliance Jio's Akash Ambani visited Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha and Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala. Highlighting his spiritual journey, Ambani emphasized AI's role in India's growth. At the Mumbai Tech Week 2025, he stated that AI would drive the nation's economy to a double-digit growth rate.
In a spiritual journey marked by devotion, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, visited the revered Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, and participated in rituals around 1:30 AM. The visit, although delayed, was met with blessed enthusiasm, as Ambani partook in the temple's sacred ceremonies.
According to a temple priest, Ambani's darshan was postponed but completed with divine intervention. His emotional visit included a significant donation, continuing a family tradition of temple contributions. Prior to this, Ambani offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, strengthening his spiritual engagements.
Simultaneously, at the Mumbai Tech Week 2025, Ambani discussed AI's pivotal role in propelling India's economy. During a conversation with Dreamll CEO Harsh Jain, he emphasized AI as a transformative force poised to secure India's economic growth, identifying infrastructure, R&D, and skilled talent as crucial to this vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
