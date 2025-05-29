Left Menu

Assam Cabinet Greenlights Major Security and Development Initiatives

The Assam State Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has approved arms licences for indigenous inhabitants in border areas to boost security. It also sanctioned Rs 250 crore for tech education upgrades and announced infrastructure renaming to honor local leaders, while advancing energy and agricultural projects.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Assam State Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has made significant strides in bolstering security and development within the state. On Wednesday, the Cabinet approved the issuance of arms licences to original residents and indigenous citizens located in vulnerable, remote, and border regions. This move aims to enhance personal security and deter unlawful activities among these communities.

In a session at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, CM Sarma announced the Special Scheme for Grant of Arms Licences, designed to instill confidence in individuals across these areas. The Cabinet also allocated Rs 250 crore to transform 34 polytechnics and 43 government ITIs into Centres of Excellence, partnering with Tata Technologies Limited, to advance skill development and job prospects.

In a gesture honoring Assam's historic figures, the Cabinet approved renaming key institutions. The Sarusajai Sports Complex is set to become the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, Mangaldoi Stadium will be known as Raja Dharma Narayan Stadium, and the State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development will be rebranded as the Golap Borbora State Institute. Additionally, the Cabinet sanctioned land allocation to Greenko Energies for a substantial 900 MW Pumped Storage Project, while easing land regulations for oil palm cultivation under the NMEO-OP, benefiting local farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

