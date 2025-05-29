PayG Secures RBI Payment Aggregator License, Paving Way for Digital Economy Transformation

PayG, a pioneering payment gateway, has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the Payment Aggregator License from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This authorization marks a pivotal moment in PayG's journey to establish a secure and innovative payment infrastructure catering to India's digital economy.

With the new license, PayG is poised to sustainably deliver compliant digital payment solutions to its extensive network of merchants and consumers. This development enhances PayG's commitment to building a scalable, inclusive ecosystem empowering India's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Focused on transformative digital initiatives, PayG aspires to lead MSMEs through a suite of user-friendly, secure payment options. Mr. Kamal Manohar Jangeti, PayG's Chairman, emphasized the company's dedication to regulatory compliance and innovation in the fintech sector as it advances toward a digitally inclusive India.

(With inputs from agencies.)