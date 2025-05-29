Left Menu

Rajasthan CM's Crucial Delhi Visit: Power and Urban Development on the Agenda

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma heads to New Delhi to meet Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, focusing on major projects in energy and urban development. The visit aims to gain central support for Rajasthan's initiatives. Earlier, Sharma attended the NDA CM conclave highlighting national leadership and historical commemorations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:22 IST
Rajasthan CM's Crucial Delhi Visit: Power and Urban Development on the Agenda
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is scheduled to visit New Delhi this afternoon for a key meeting with Union Minister for Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar. This high-profile gathering will include senior Rajasthan officials like Energy Secretary Aarti Dogra and Urban Development and Housing Secretary Vaibhav Galeria.

The discussions are set to revolve around significant projects such as metro rail initiatives, the e-bus scheme, NCR Planning Board concerns, and battery storage projects. The aim is to bolster Rajasthan's energy and urban development sectors, seeking approvals and support from the central government for several pivotal projects or schemes.

While in Delhi, Chief Minister Sharma is also slated to visit Khetda Padawala Bhagwan Mandir in Bhilwara for darshan and worship, and his itinerary includes a helicopter and plane commute to ensure timely engagements. This follows his participation in the NDA Chief Ministers' conclave, where he advanced a resolution commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and military accomplishments during Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025