Rajasthan CM's Crucial Delhi Visit: Power and Urban Development on the Agenda

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is scheduled to visit New Delhi this afternoon for a key meeting with Union Minister for Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar. This high-profile gathering will include senior Rajasthan officials like Energy Secretary Aarti Dogra and Urban Development and Housing Secretary Vaibhav Galeria.

The discussions are set to revolve around significant projects such as metro rail initiatives, the e-bus scheme, NCR Planning Board concerns, and battery storage projects. The aim is to bolster Rajasthan's energy and urban development sectors, seeking approvals and support from the central government for several pivotal projects or schemes.

While in Delhi, Chief Minister Sharma is also slated to visit Khetda Padawala Bhagwan Mandir in Bhilwara for darshan and worship, and his itinerary includes a helicopter and plane commute to ensure timely engagements. This follows his participation in the NDA Chief Ministers' conclave, where he advanced a resolution commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and military accomplishments during Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)