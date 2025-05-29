Left Menu

U.S. Court Blocks Trump Tariffs, Boosts Chinese Stocks

Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks rose after a U.S. court halted President Trump's tariffs, improving global trade sentiment. Key Chinese indexes broke their losing streak, while the U.S. dollar surged. However, ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions remain a concern for investors.

29-05-2025
Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks experienced gains on Thursday following a U.S. trade court's decision to block President Donald Trump's tariffs, which had previously impacted global trade and financial markets adversely.

Chinese stock indexes rebounded from a five-day downturn, with the Shanghai Composite increasing by 0.7% and the Shenzhen index up by 1.4%. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index rose by 1.35% in Hong Kong. However, uncertainties regarding U.S.-China relations continue to linger.

Frances Cheng from OCBC Bank noted the court ruling temporarily boosted risk sentiment, reflected in higher U.S. equity futures and bond yields. Despite the ruling, trade relations remain volatile as President Trump's response could potentially escalate tensions further.

