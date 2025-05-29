Left Menu

Fraud Surge in FY25: Digital Payments and Loan Advances Under Scrutiny

The Reserve Bank reported a threefold increase in fraud cases in FY25, due to reclassification following a Supreme Court order. While the value of frauds rose to Rs 36,014 crore, the number of cases decreased. Digital payments were a key category, with private sector banks heavily impacted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:04 IST
Fraud Surge in FY25: Digital Payments and Loan Advances Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Reserve Bank announced a sharp increase in the number of frauds during FY25. The situation has escalated, primarily due to the reclassification of 122 cases, which follows a recent Supreme Court directive. As a result, the total fraud value has skyrocketed to Rs 36,014 crore, up from Rs 12,230 crore the previous year, even as the number of fraud cases itself has decreased.

The digital payments sector, including card and internet transactions, has seen the largest number of these fraud cases. However, the loan portfolio represents the majority in terms of value. Private sector banks, bearing the brunt of these cases, account for 60% in number, while public sector banks dominate in terms of fraudulent transaction value.

The Reserve Bank plans to implement new cybersecurity measures by introducing exclusive internet domains, 'bank.in' and 'fin.in', to mitigate digital payment frauds. This initiative aims to improve trust in the financial system, reduce financial losses, and identify cybersecurity threats, with the IDRBT acting as the exclusive registrar by FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025