Karnataka Initiates Encroachment Clear-Out to Mitigate Flood Risks

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced plans to clear encroachments obstructing rainwater flow in Bengaluru under the Disaster Management Act. Despite court challenges and non-cooperation, officials have been empowered to act. Concurrently, Shivakumar addresses garbage cess reductions and requests to halt engineer transfers in the Irrigation Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:17 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, revealed robust measures aimed at addressing flood risks in Bengaluru by clearing encroachments under the Disaster Management Act. Speaking after examining storm water drains at Manyata Tech Park, Shivakumar noted, "We have directed necessary actions against buildings blocking rainwater flow to avoid urban flooding issues."

He stressed that the intent is not to seize properties unduly but to ensure sustainable solutions for water drainage. "Our aim is not random demolition, but rather enabling unhampered rainwater flow. Compensation will be provided for affected property owners where technical issues arise," Shivakumar stated, adding that officials have full authority to act. Attention was also drawn to the handling of topographic maps, which must not hinder water movement.

Turning to a political note, Shivakumar addressed a BJP proposal to cut the garbage cess, arguing for accountability on past decisions made during their administration. Moreover, he highlighted a need for retaining engineers within the Irrigation Department, citing resource shortages exacerbated by politically motivated transfers notwithstanding his directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

