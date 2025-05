Pakistan's Strategic Leap: First Government-Backed Bitcoin Reserve Unveiled

In a groundbreaking move, Pakistan has unveiled its first government-backed Strategic Bitcoin reserve to stimulate investment in its burgeoning cryptocurrency market.

The announcement was made by Pakistan Crypto Council CEO Bilal Bin Saqib at the Bitcoin Vegas 2025 conference in Las Vegas, which featured notable attendees such as US Vice President JD Vance, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr.

Saqib, who also serves as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Crypto and Blockchain, emphasized Pakistan's mission to evolve into a hub for digital innovation. This involves developing a regulatory framework, launching bitcoin mining, and integrating blockchain in governance.

