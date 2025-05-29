Left Menu

Deep Depression Impacts Bengal, Assam Braces for Heavy Rainfall

A deep depression crossed the North-West Bay of Bengal, impacting the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts, while Assam prepares for heavy rainfalls, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department. The cyclone developments could create challenging weather conditions in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Thursday that a deep depression has crossed the West Bengal-Bangladesh coastal areas, moving northwards over the North-West Bay of Bengal. This weather system passed between Sagar Island and Khepupara, situating itself only 40 km southwest of Canning by 11:30 am IST on May 29, 2025.

Continuing its northward trajectory, the depression, which originated in the Northwest Bay of Bengal, maintained a speed of 20 kmph overnight and centered at 08:30 IST near latitude 21.3° N and longitude 88.5° E. It is forecasted to advance toward the West Bengal-Bangladesh interface by May 29 afternoon.

Meanwhile, Assam anticipates severe weather conditions including thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across its western and southern areas. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has warned of significant downpours due to an active low-pressure zone in the Northwest Bay of Bengal, affecting regions such as Cachar, Hailakandi, and Kamrup.

