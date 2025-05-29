Tripura Unveils High-Tech 'Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'

In a significant move towards modernizing agriculture, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha inaugurated the nationwide Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in Bishramganj on Thursday. The initiative seeks to employ technology, including Artificial Intelligence, to enhance agricultural practices in the region.

Drawing attention to the importance of agriculture in bolstering the country's economy, Dr. Saha cited the Prime Minister's continuous focus on the sector. Highlighting the use of modern technologies, the campaign aims to promote sustainable practices and integrate the 'Five Gs' symbiosis concept over its twelve-day run.

The campaign, active until June 12, will span over 700 districts, with scientists and experts engaging directly with 1.5 crore farmers. Supported by Krishi Vigyan Kendras, ICAR institutes, and various state departments, the initiative promises to innovate agricultural productivity and support economic growth under PM Narendra Modi's guidance, assured Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)