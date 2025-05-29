Uttarakhand's Solar Sakhi Initiative: Empowering Women and Energizing the Future

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday engaged with developers of the Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment scheme at his residence through the Mukhya Sevak Samvad program. He announced that women participating in the scheme would be designated as 'Solar Sakhi,' aiming to empower them in the solar energy sector.

The Chief Minister revealed plans to organize special camps across developmental blocks to widely promote the solar self-employment initiative and similar schemes. He emphasized district-level training for the upkeep of solar plants, noting that Uttarakhand has already met a 250 MW solar energy target.

Dhami highlighted the state's and India's ongoing efforts to expand solar energy, commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to this cause. He referenced the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana and the PM Kusum schemes, along with the International Solar Alliance, as pivotal in advancing solar use, reiterating the national goal of achieving 500 GW solar electricity by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2070.

The state has launched a new solar energy policy to support this growth, with a goal of 2500 MW by 2027. Subsides, ranging from 20% to 50%, are offered for solar projects between 20 and 200 kilowatts. Additional benefits are provided to women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the differently-abled, with a 4% loan subsidy and a guaranteed power purchase agreement for 25 years.

An online portal has been introduced to streamline applications and ensure transparency in the scheme execution. Under Modi's leadership, India is transforming into a self-reliant and developed nation, positioning itself as the world's fourth-largest economy at over $4 trillion. Dhami reiterated the state's commitment to initiatives like 'Vocal for Local' to curb mountain migration and boost local economies and tourism.

