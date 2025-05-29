Nepal's Fiscal Strategy: Boosting Innovation and Global Education

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel unveiled a budget of approximately NPR 1,964 billion for the 2025-26 fiscal year, Thursday. Addressing a joint session of Parliament, Paudel introduced measures to stimulate economic development and social welfare.

The budget allocates NPR 730 million for subsidised loans to support startups, with a concessional interest rate of 3%, targeting Gen-Z entrepreneurs. Additionally, initiatives include NPR 109 billion for social security and NPR 10 billion for health insurance, effective mid-July.

To attract international students, the budget offers free visas for those pursuing higher studies in Nepal, aiming to solidify the country's reputation as an educational hub.

