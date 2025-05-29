Left Menu

Syria's Power Revival: A $7 Billion Partnership

Syria has signed a $7 billion agreement with Qatar's UCC Holding and others to build power projects, including combined-cycle gas and solar plants. The project aims to restore Syria's electricity generation, severely affected by over a decade of conflict, to the previous capacity of 9.5 gigawatts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:06 IST
Syria's Power Revival: A $7 Billion Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria has embarked on a major initiative to revive its beleaguered electricity sector by signing a $7 billion memorandum of understanding with a group of international companies, spearheaded by Qatar's UCC Holding. The landmark agreement will focus on developing substantial power generation projects across the country.

Central to the plan are four combined-cycle gas turbine power plants with a combined output of 4,000 megawatts, alongside a new 1,000 MW solar power facility in southern Syria. The infrastructural expansion is projected to commence post-finalization and financial closure, with completion anticipated in three years for the gas turbines and under two years for the solar project.

Years of war have drastically eroded Syria's electricity network, slashing its capacity from 9.5 GW in 2011 to a mere 1.6 gigawatts today. The new developments are set to address these longstanding challenges by revitalizing the power grid and enhancing energy availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025