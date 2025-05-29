Syria's Power Revival: A $7 Billion Partnership

Syria has embarked on a major initiative to revive its beleaguered electricity sector by signing a $7 billion memorandum of understanding with a group of international companies, spearheaded by Qatar's UCC Holding. The landmark agreement will focus on developing substantial power generation projects across the country.

Central to the plan are four combined-cycle gas turbine power plants with a combined output of 4,000 megawatts, alongside a new 1,000 MW solar power facility in southern Syria. The infrastructural expansion is projected to commence post-finalization and financial closure, with completion anticipated in three years for the gas turbines and under two years for the solar project.

Years of war have drastically eroded Syria's electricity network, slashing its capacity from 9.5 GW in 2011 to a mere 1.6 gigawatts today. The new developments are set to address these longstanding challenges by revitalizing the power grid and enhancing energy availability.

