PM Modi's Transformative Visit: Unveiling Infrastructure Mega Projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi captivated Patna with an evening roadshow, welcomed by throngs of flag-waving supporters. The enthusiastic crowd lined the streets as Modi waved from his vehicle, while those living nearby watched from rooftops and balconies to catch a glimpse of the leader.

The event also marked the inauguration of Patna's Jayprakash Narayan International Airport's new terminal, built at a staggering cost of Rs 1,200 crore, designed to handle one crore passengers annually. Joining the Prime Minister were Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu.

These initiatives are part of a series of high-impact projects in Bihar. Modi is set to lay a foundation stone for the new civil enclave at Bihta Airport, a Rs 1,410 crore venture. Further, he will lead the development of the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project, valued at Rs 29,930 crore, and announce major road and railway infrastructure enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)