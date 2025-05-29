Left Menu

ICRA's Profits Soar: Strategic Investments Pave Future-Ready Path

ICRA reported a 19.1% rise in net profit to Rs 56 crore for Q4 ending March 31, with a PAT of Rs 171.2 crore for FY25. Revenue from operations increased by 11.6% to Rs 498 crore. Strategic investments in AI and analytics are underway to enhance operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:25 IST
ICRA's Profits Soar: Strategic Investments Pave Future-Ready Path
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, ratings agency ICRA announced a 19.1% jump in net profit, reaching Rs 56 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31. This growth comes as the company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 47.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, its consolidated operational revenue saw a rise of 9.8% to Rs 136.2 crore for the quarter ending March 2025, up from Rs 124.0 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter. For the fiscal year ending March 2025, the PAT increased 12.5% to Rs 171.2 crore compared to Rs 152.2 crore one year earlier.

ICRA's revenue from total operations surged by 11.6% to Rs 498 crore for FY25 from Rs 446.1 crore in FY24. In an effort to enhance future operations, ICRA is strategically investing in AI and advanced analytics technologies, according to ICRA MD and Group CEO Ramnath Krishnan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025