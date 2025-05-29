ICRA's Profits Soar: Strategic Investments Pave Future-Ready Path

On Thursday, ratings agency ICRA announced a 19.1% jump in net profit, reaching Rs 56 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31. This growth comes as the company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 47.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, its consolidated operational revenue saw a rise of 9.8% to Rs 136.2 crore for the quarter ending March 2025, up from Rs 124.0 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter. For the fiscal year ending March 2025, the PAT increased 12.5% to Rs 171.2 crore compared to Rs 152.2 crore one year earlier.

ICRA's revenue from total operations surged by 11.6% to Rs 498 crore for FY25 from Rs 446.1 crore in FY24. In an effort to enhance future operations, ICRA is strategically investing in AI and advanced analytics technologies, according to ICRA MD and Group CEO Ramnath Krishnan.

