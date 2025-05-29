Left Menu

Powering Syria's Future: A $7 Billion Global Collaboration

Syria's new infrastructure development is set to receive a boost with a $7 billion investment led by Qatar's UCC Holding. The deal includes the construction of combined-cycle gas turbine power plants and a solar power plant. These projects aim to generate over 50% of Syria’s electricity needs post-war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria is on the cusp of a major infrastructure overhaul with a $7 billion memorandum of understanding signed with Qatar's UCC Holding. This international consortium plans to develop significant power generation projects in the war-torn country.

The ambitious agreement consists of constructing four combined-cycle gas turbine power plants, with a capacity of 4,000 megawatts, and a 1,000-MW solar power facility in southern Syria. Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir heralds the move as vital for the nation's recovery strategy.

These projects, expected to cover over half of Syria's electricity needs, signal a strategic shift in power infrastructure. Finance will come from regional and international banks, along with UCC Holding and its partners, providing an injection of capital to rejuvenate Syria's electricity grid.

