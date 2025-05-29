Left Menu

Sidi Ould Tah Takes the Helm at African Development Bank Amidst Funding Challenges

Sidi Ould Tah was elected as the new president of the African Development Bank, succeeding Akinwumi Adesina. Tah faces the challenge of addressing a significant funding gap, as the U.S. plans to cut financial contributions. He must also navigate the economic pressures facing African nations, including debt and climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:05 IST
Sidi Ould Tah, the former Mauritanian Finance Minister, has been elected as the new president of the African Development Bank (AfDB). This announcement comes after a vote at the bank's annual meeting in Ivory Coast, signaling a leadership change as Akinwumi Adesina's ten-year tenure concludes in September.

With the bank grappling with potential funding cuts from the U.S., specifically a $555 million withdrawal from the African Development Fund (ADF), Tah is set to tackle multiple financial challenges. These include addressing the continent's $400 billion annual financing gap and persuading wealthy nations like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and China to support Africa's economic development.

Tah's leadership will also focus on managing the continent's growing debt burden and mitigating the impacts of volatile commodity prices and U.S. trade tariffs. The AfDB is working to establish a financial stability mechanism to help stabilize African economies, a crucial move amidst rising capital costs and investor risk aversion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

