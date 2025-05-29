Left Menu

IFFCO's Fertiliser Boom: Record Profits, Global Expansion Amid Nano Revolution

IFFCO achieved a remarkable profit of Rs 3,811 crores for FY 2024-25, driven by a surge in Nano Fertiliser sales. With expanding global footprint, the cooperative is revolutionizing agriculture through nanotechnology. New product launches and strategic initiatives highlight a commitment to sustainable growth and enhanced crop productivity worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:10 IST
IFFCO's Fertiliser Boom: Record Profits, Global Expansion Amid Nano Revolution
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has reported a substantial profit before tax of Rs 3,811 crores for the financial year 2024-25, marking another successful year with a 47% rise in Nano Fertiliser sales, according to a company release on Thursday.

During this financial year, IFFCO sold 365.09 lakh bottles of nano-fertilisers, compared to 248.95 lakh bottles in the previous year, resulting in a turnover of Rs 41,244 crores. Chairperson Dileep Sanghani expressed pride in IFFCO's performance, a reflection of the cooperative sector's success narrative.

With a focus on nanotechnology, IFFCO aims to eliminate traditional chemical fertilisers, enhancing balanced nutrition through innovative products such as Nano Urea Plus and Nano DAP. Their expansion to over 40 countries, coupled with domestic initiatives like the 'Model Nano Village/Clusters Project,' underscores the global acknowledgment of their agricultural innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025