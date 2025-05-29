IFFCO's Fertiliser Boom: Record Profits, Global Expansion Amid Nano Revolution

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has reported a substantial profit before tax of Rs 3,811 crores for the financial year 2024-25, marking another successful year with a 47% rise in Nano Fertiliser sales, according to a company release on Thursday.

During this financial year, IFFCO sold 365.09 lakh bottles of nano-fertilisers, compared to 248.95 lakh bottles in the previous year, resulting in a turnover of Rs 41,244 crores. Chairperson Dileep Sanghani expressed pride in IFFCO's performance, a reflection of the cooperative sector's success narrative.

With a focus on nanotechnology, IFFCO aims to eliminate traditional chemical fertilisers, enhancing balanced nutrition through innovative products such as Nano Urea Plus and Nano DAP. Their expansion to over 40 countries, coupled with domestic initiatives like the 'Model Nano Village/Clusters Project,' underscores the global acknowledgment of their agricultural innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)