China-Japan Seafood Trade Resumption Agreement

China and Japan have agreed on procedures to resume imports of Japanese seafood products. This agreement aims to alleviate tensions caused by the 2023 release of treated wastewater from Fukushima. Japan will register processing facilities and provide inspection certificates to ensure seafood safety.

China and Japan have reached an agreement to resume imports of Japanese seafood products, suggesting a potential resolution to the trade ban. This development, reported by the Nikkei newspaper citing a Japanese ruling party source, took place during a bilateral meeting in Beijing.

The agreement is part of efforts by both governments to ease tensions that arose from Japan's 2023 release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Under the new measures, Japan will register fishery processing facilities with China, and export shipments will include inspection certificates to confirm the absence of radioactive substances like cesium-137.

According to Nikkei, China is expected to announce the resumption of seafood imports from Japanese regions outside Fukushima soon. China's ban was imposed in 2023, shortly after Japan's wastewater release, sparking significant diplomatic and economic repercussions.

