Left Menu

Nvidia and U.S. Stocks Show Resilience Amid Tariff Challenges

U.S. stocks rose slightly on Thursday, boosted by Nvidia after positive sales results lifted market sentiment. Meanwhile, a court ruling reinstated tariffs imposed by President Trump. Analysts see the rulings mainly as headlines, noting that prior cuts were already made. Optimism is fueled by corporate earnings updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 01:35 IST
Nvidia and U.S. Stocks Show Resilience Amid Tariff Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks edged slightly higher on Thursday, with notable gains in Nvidia shares following its strong quarterly results. Investors, meanwhile, processed a court ruling supporting the reinstatement of President Donald Trump's significant tariffs, a decision arriving just after they had been temporarily blocked by a trade court.

Despite an initial surge, indexes cooled as the day wore on. Salesforce shares dropped even as the company increased revenue and profit forecasts, highlighting a mixed reaction to tech sector news. Commenting on the tariff reinstatement, Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments, emphasized that many of these tariffs had been scaled back by Trump already.

Nvidia's positive impact on market sentiment was rooted in its announcement of robust sales driven by demand for AI chips in anticipation of U.S. export restrictions to China. Still, the company cautioned about an $8 billion hit to upcoming sales due to new restrictions. Investors remain cautiously optimistic about earnings and the overall market outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025