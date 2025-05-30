Markets Close Higher as Nvidia Rallies Amid Tariff Reinstatement

U.S. stock indices ended positively on Thursday, buoyed by Nvidia's performance, even as investors faced a reinstatement of Trump-era tariffs, following a late appeals court ruling. This decision follows a trade court's earlier block on the tariffs.

Though trading was turbulent, Nvidia's 3.2% rise after strong sales results offered a boost, despite the company's warning about potential revenue cuts due to new U.S.-China export restrictions. Conversely, Salesforce stock fell 3.3%, despite raising revenue forecasts, reflecting market uncertainty.

Elsewhere, Boeing announced production increases for the 737 MAX, and economic data highlighted a GDP contraction. Stocks in general demonstrated resilience, with volume on exchanges remaining robust, reflecting a cautious optimism in the face of trade developments.