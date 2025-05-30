Tragedy Strikes: Tourist Vehicle Plunges into Teesta River

A tragic accident unfolded in North Sikkim as a tourist vehicle carrying 11 individuals, including 10 tourists and a driver, plunged nearly 1,000 feet into the Teesta River. According to local sources, the incident has resulted in at least one confirmed fatality and left eight others missing. The vehicle veered off the road between Chungthang and Munshithang on Thursday evening.

The Superintendent of Police for Mangan District, Sonam Dechu Bhutia, reported that the accident occurred at approximately 8 PM. Rescue teams immediately mobilized, retrieving one body while intensifying the search for the remaining missing persons. The operation sees collaboration between the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sikkim Police, district officials, and local volunteers, all of whom are battling rugged terrain and inclement weather conditions.

Two individuals were rescued in critical condition and have been hospitalized at Mangan District Hospital. The group of tourists reportedly hailed from West Bengal and other regions of India. Authorities are yet to disclose the identities of the victims as formal notifications proceed. Efforts continue amid challenging conditions as the Teesta River remains swollen, complicating rescue attempts.