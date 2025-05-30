Left Menu

BJP MP Dubey Criticizes Congress Over Past UPA Dialogues with Pakistan

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey criticizes former PM Manmohan Singh for resuming dialogue with Pakistan post-26/11 attacks, alleging US pressure. Dubey cites multiple instances of diplomatic interactions between India and Pakistan in 2009, questioning Congress’ ‘soft’ approach. He also targets Congress over a 1988 nuclear deal under alleged US influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:11 IST
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday launched a scathing attack on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, accusing the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of bowing to American pressure by resuming talks with Pakistan soon after the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

In a social media post, Dubey questioned the timing of Singh's meeting with then-Pakistani Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani in Sharm el-Sheikh in 2009. He suggested that the dialogue was prematurely initiated without a retaliatory response to the attacks that left 180 dead and over 300 injured. Dubey went on to accuse the Congress party of succumbing to external influences, referencing various diplomatic interactions throughout 2009 between Indian and Pakistani officials.

Dubey also revisited a 1988 nuclear deal, alleging it was brokered under pressure from the US, targeting Congress for its past actions. He shared a declassified letter from former US President Ronald Reagan to Rajiv Gandhi outlining the American role in Indo-Pak talks. Dubey's remarks come as part of ongoing political criticism aimed at Congress, highlighting lingering geopolitical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

