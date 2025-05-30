Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Ceasefire Decision, Advocates for Rahul Gandhi's Leadership

In a recent event, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy voiced criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing a ceasefire without consulting political parties. Despite an all-party meeting prior to military operations against Pakistan, Reddy questioned the lack of discussion before halting the actions.

Reddy advocated for Rahul Gandhi's leadership, drawing parallels with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's decisive policies. He suggested that under Gandhi's leadership, India would regain control over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Reddy emphasized the Congress party's legacy of sacrifice for the nation and criticized Modi as an 'expired rupee.'

According to an official statement, Reddy reiterated his support for Rahul Gandhi as the most suitable candidate to become the next Prime Minister, citing the Congress and Gandhi family's history. He criticized the government's Rafale jet dealings and accused Modi of favoring contracts to allies. Reddy also addressed the BJP's Tiranga Rally, framing Congress's Jai Hind Yatra as a morale booster for demoralized soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)