Left Menu

Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Ceasefire Decision, Advocates for Rahul Gandhi's Leadership

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy questions PM Modi's decision on military ceasefire with Pakistan, praising Rahul Gandhi's potential leadership. He compares Gandhi's vision to Indira Gandhi's and highlights Congress's historical sacrifices. Reddy urges party support for restoring Indian soldiers' confidence amid BJP's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:13 IST
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Ceasefire Decision, Advocates for Rahul Gandhi's Leadership
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (Photo/ X@revanth_anumula). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent event, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy voiced criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing a ceasefire without consulting political parties. Despite an all-party meeting prior to military operations against Pakistan, Reddy questioned the lack of discussion before halting the actions.

Reddy advocated for Rahul Gandhi's leadership, drawing parallels with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's decisive policies. He suggested that under Gandhi's leadership, India would regain control over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Reddy emphasized the Congress party's legacy of sacrifice for the nation and criticized Modi as an 'expired rupee.'

According to an official statement, Reddy reiterated his support for Rahul Gandhi as the most suitable candidate to become the next Prime Minister, citing the Congress and Gandhi family's history. He criticized the government's Rafale jet dealings and accused Modi of favoring contracts to allies. Reddy also addressed the BJP's Tiranga Rally, framing Congress's Jai Hind Yatra as a morale booster for demoralized soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025