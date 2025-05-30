Left Menu

Kotdwar Awaits Verdict: Ankita Bhandari Murder Case Reaches Crucial Decision Phase

The Kotdwar Additional District and Sessions Court is poised to deliver its verdict in the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case. With heightened security measures resembling a military zone, police have cordoned off the area, restricting access to maintain order. The verdict comes amid allegations involving BJP leader's son Pulkit Arya.

30-05-2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Additional District and Sessions Court in Kotdwar is on the brink of delivering a high-stakes verdict in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, a proceeding that has captivated public interest across the nation since September 2022. To ensure order, security around the Pauri Garhwal district court has been intensified, transforming the vicinity into a fortified zone with a substantial police presence.

Pauri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lokeshwar Singh has confirmed the deployment of police officers from local and neighboring districts. A 100-meter radius around the court has been classified as a 'zero zone,' restricting access exclusively to government officials and court-related individuals. Entry by unauthorized persons is strictly prohibited, SSP Singh emphasized.

Allegations have surfaced that implicate Pulkit Arya, son of a BJP leader and owner of the Vanantra Resort, in Ankita Bhandari's murder. The victim, employed as a receptionist at the resort, was allegedly killed by Arya and his associates, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, on September 18, 2022. The case witnessed a grim turn when Bhandari's body was discovered in the Chilla canal in Rishikesh, six days after she was reported missing. An SIT, under the direction of Deputy Inspector General of Police P Renuka Devi, initially led the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

