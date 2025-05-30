INS Vikrant: Naval Strength on Display as Defence Minister Visits

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, extended his gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while aboard the Indian Naval Ship Vikrant, indicating the Navy's preparedness for contemporary challenges. Admiring the Defence Minister, Admiral Tripathi remarked, "Your leadership serves as a crucial force multiplier for us, as exemplified by Operation Sindoor."

Discussing the operation, Admiral Tripathi reflected on its tests of naval readiness, endurance, and fortitude. "I'm pleased to report our personnel met the challenges with courage, coordination, and unwavering resolve," he said, assuring Singh of the Navy's continued readiness.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh echoed the sentiment, aboard the indigenously developed carrier, INS Vikrant. He emphasized the Navy's formidable strength, noting that had it engaged fully in Operation Sindoor alongside its sister forces, Pakistan might have faced far more severe consequences, potentially being divided further than in 1971.

During his visit, the Defence Minister also inspected other key frontline warships belonging to the Carrier Battle Group, which played significant roles in restraining Pakistani naval forces along the Makran Coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)