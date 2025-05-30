Left Menu

Delhi Man Arrested for Cyber Blackmail and Exploitation: A Cautionary Tale

Delhi's cyber police apprehended Himanshu Arora for blackmail, threats, and exploitation via fake social media profiles. Over three years, Arora manipulated a woman into sharing intimate content and later extorted her. The police, using data from tech platforms, traced multiple accounts to Arora, leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:51 IST
Delhi Man Arrested for Cyber Blackmail and Exploitation: A Cautionary Tale
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case that highlights the perils of online interactions, Delhi's Cyber Police have arrested a 37-year-old man identified as Himanshu Arora for blackmailing and sexually exploiting a woman over three years. Arora allegedly used fake Instagram accounts and email IDs to execute his scheme, police officials revealed.

The victim, who hails from New Govindpura, filed a complaint detailing a harrowing period she endured since 2021. She was reportedly coerced into sharing intimate photos, which Arora later used to extort and threaten her, even fabricating fake legal emails to intimidate her further.

Police investigations, led by Inspector Shiv Prakash under the guidance of Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO Cyber Shahdara, and ACP Gurudev Singh, traced nine fake Instagram accounts and linked them to Arora through a phone number registered in his mother's name. The arrest, made on May 29, culminated in the confiscation of incriminating evidence.

