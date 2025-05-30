Celebrating Excellence: National Florence Nightingale Awards 2025

In a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Awards 2025 to 15 distinguished nursing professionals from diverse regions and healthcare contexts. This accolade recognizes their outstanding contributions to enhancing public health services and unwavering dedication to community welfare.

The event saw attendance from key figures, including Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, who commended the awardees. Nadda congratulated the recipients, emphasizing that this honor highlights their selfless dedication to humanity and serves as an inspiration for continued impact. He praised the nurses as essential pillars of India's healthcare system, instrumental in saving lives daily.

Instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the National Florence Nightingale Award salutes the dedication, compassion, and resilience that epitomize the nursing profession. Awardees, comprising Registered Nurses, Midwives, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, and Lady Health Visitors, receive a Certificate of Merit, Rs1,00,000 cash prize, and a commemorative medal.

The government has committed to enhancing nursing and midwifery professions, with significant initiatives like the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Act to modernize education and regulation. Additionally, the planned establishment of 157 nursing colleges alongside medical institutions aims to develop a skilled, competent workforce, pivotal to advancing the nation's healthcare system and improving public health outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)