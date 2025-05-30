OPEC+ Gears Up for Potential Bigger Oil Output Increase
OPEC+ may propose a significant rise in oil production for July at its Saturday meeting, beyond the previous 411,000 barrels per day increments for May and June. This decision could be influenced by Kazakhstan's refusal to cut production, further complicating the group's efforts to balance market dynamics.
OPEC+ is anticipated to discuss a potentially larger oil output increase for July at its upcoming meeting, surpassing the previous 411,000 barrels per day hikes scheduled for May and June. This move comes as eight OPEC+ members have been elevating production faster than planned, despite resulting downward pressure on oil prices.
The possibility of amplifying the output increase has gained traction, particularly following Kazakhstan's declaration on Thursday that it would not reduce its production levels. This announcement has sparked internal debates, with discussions potentially steering towards a more substantial hike in production levels during the meeting.
Although official comments from OPEC and key member nations like Saudi Arabia and Russia remain unavailable, the dynamics within OPEC+ reflect a strategic approach to managing market share and addressing rising oil demands. Previously, the group's decision to accelerate output reductions had triggered a price drop, though recovery is now evident.
ALSO READ
Stakes High as Russia and Ukraine Set for Crucial Peace Talks in Istanbul
Estonian Foreign Minister Criticizes Russian Delegation to Turkey
Latvian Foreign Minister Calls for Weakening Russia to Achieve Peace
Russia's Next Move in Peace Talks with Ukraine: A NATO Perspective
Diplomatic Dance: Uncertainty in Ukraine-Russia Talks