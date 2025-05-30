Left Menu

Inox Wind Ltd Achieves Record Profits Amid Strategic Growth Moves

Inox Wind Ltd reported a five-fold increase in net profit to Rs 190.34 crore for the March quarter, attributed to a significant rise in revenue. The company's income more than doubled, and it approved a new CEO. This growth bolsters its standing in India's wind energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:03 IST
Inox Wind Ltd Achieves Record Profits Amid Strategic Growth Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial upturn, Inox Wind Ltd has announced a monumental five-fold increase in net profit, soaring to Rs 190.34 crore for the March quarter. This impressive leap is primarily attributed to a substantial rise in revenue, as confirmed in the company's latest financial disclosures.

The company's quarterly income surged to Rs 1,310.65 crore, a substantial increase from Rs 569.04 crore the previous year. The fiscal year also saw Inox Wind overturn a previous loss, reporting a net profit of Rs 437.62 crore, reinforcing its financial stability and market position.

Inox Wind has strengthened its executive team, appointing Sanjeev Agarwal as the new CEO, effective June 2025, as part of strategic leadership changes. The company's strong order book and robust industry outlook support its continued prominence in India's wind energy sector, part of the broader INOXGFL Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025