Inox Wind Ltd Achieves Record Profits Amid Strategic Growth Moves

In a significant financial upturn, Inox Wind Ltd has announced a monumental five-fold increase in net profit, soaring to Rs 190.34 crore for the March quarter. This impressive leap is primarily attributed to a substantial rise in revenue, as confirmed in the company's latest financial disclosures.

The company's quarterly income surged to Rs 1,310.65 crore, a substantial increase from Rs 569.04 crore the previous year. The fiscal year also saw Inox Wind overturn a previous loss, reporting a net profit of Rs 437.62 crore, reinforcing its financial stability and market position.

Inox Wind has strengthened its executive team, appointing Sanjeev Agarwal as the new CEO, effective June 2025, as part of strategic leadership changes. The company's strong order book and robust industry outlook support its continued prominence in India's wind energy sector, part of the broader INOXGFL Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)