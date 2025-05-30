Left Menu

Leadership Transition at Top Indian Banks: Pandey and Kumar Recommmended by FSIB

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended Asheesh Pandey and Kalyan Kumar for the roles of Managing Directors at Union Bank of India and Central Bank of India, respectively. The final decision awaits approval by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:16 IST
  • India

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has put forth Asheesh Pandey and Kalyan Kumar for top leadership roles in the Union Bank of India and Central Bank of India, respectively. This move comes as the banks prepare for significant leadership transitions this year.

Asheesh Pandey, poised to step in for A Manimekhalai, who is set to complete a three-year term as MD of Union Bank, currently serves as an executive director at the Bank of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Kalyan Kumar is slated to take over from M V Rao at Central Bank after the latter's retirement, with Kumar presently positioned as an executive director at Punjab National Bank.

The FSIB screened 23 candidates in a comprehensive interview process conducted in late May, assessing their performance, experience, and qualifications before making their recommendations. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will have the final say in these appointments.

