Ukraine Holds Firm: Debunking Moscow's Peace Proposal Pressure
Ukraine resists pressure from both Moscow and Washington to commit to peace talks with Russia, awaiting detailed proposals from Russian negotiators. Despite calls for a resolution, expectations are low due to wide gaps in positions. Both sides seek to win favor with Trump, each aiming for strategic benefits.
In the latest development in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, Ukraine resisted calls from both Moscow and Washington to participate in upcoming peace talks, citing the lack of clear proposals from the Russian side. Despite the push from U.S. President Donald Trump urging collaborative efforts for peace, Ukraine remains steadfast, emphasizing the need for prepared and meaningful talks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, after talks with Turkey's Foreign Minister, highlighted the absence of a Russian memorandum and perceived attempts by Russia to undermine the peace process. As tensions continue, both Kyiv and Moscow are keen to demonstrate alignment with Trump's peace efforts despite significant discrepancies in their positions.
The potential talks in Istanbul, orchestrated by the Turkish government, represent a critical moment in the three-year-old war. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed Russia's readiness to negotiate, but significant challenges remain, including demands related to NATO's eastward expansion. The situation underscores the complexity and urgency of diplomatic efforts to resolve Europe's largest conflict since World War Two.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- peace talks
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Donald Trump
- NATO
- conflict
- Kyiv
- Moscow
- Istanbul
ALSO READ
Russia's Next Move in Peace Talks with Ukraine: A NATO Perspective
Space Forge Secures $30M Boost from NATO Innovation Fund
Russia Holds Key to Peace in Ukraine: NATO Chief's Statement
Widespread Violations Against Women and Girls in Sudan Amid Ongoing Conflict
NATO Faces Pressure to Boost Defence Spending: A Strategic Pivot