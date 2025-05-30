Ukraine Holds Firm: Debunking Moscow's Peace Proposal Pressure

In the latest development in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, Ukraine resisted calls from both Moscow and Washington to participate in upcoming peace talks, citing the lack of clear proposals from the Russian side. Despite the push from U.S. President Donald Trump urging collaborative efforts for peace, Ukraine remains steadfast, emphasizing the need for prepared and meaningful talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, after talks with Turkey's Foreign Minister, highlighted the absence of a Russian memorandum and perceived attempts by Russia to undermine the peace process. As tensions continue, both Kyiv and Moscow are keen to demonstrate alignment with Trump's peace efforts despite significant discrepancies in their positions.

The potential talks in Istanbul, orchestrated by the Turkish government, represent a critical moment in the three-year-old war. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed Russia's readiness to negotiate, but significant challenges remain, including demands related to NATO's eastward expansion. The situation underscores the complexity and urgency of diplomatic efforts to resolve Europe's largest conflict since World War Two.

(With inputs from agencies.)